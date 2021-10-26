Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. On average, analysts expect Pacific Biosciences of California to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $25.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.14 and a beta of 1.06. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $11.22 and a 1 year high of $53.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 26.17 and a quick ratio of 25.78.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In related news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 941,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,278 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $32,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

