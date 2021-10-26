Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Issues Earnings Results

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.49. 4,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 612,322. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.87 and a one year high of $156.54.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

PKG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.91.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.