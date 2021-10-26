Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.040-$2.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $4.62 on Tuesday, reaching $138.54. 14,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,322. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.85 and its 200-day moving average is $142.97. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.87 and a one year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.91.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

