Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.040-$2.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock traded up $4.62 on Tuesday, reaching $138.54. 14,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,322. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.85 and its 200-day moving average is $142.97. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.87 and a one year high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.
Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $135.91.
In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Packaging Co. of America
Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.
