Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of Packaging Co. of America worth $22,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $133.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.87 and a 12 month high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

PKG has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.91.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

