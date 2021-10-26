Panda Yield Achieves Market Cap of $28,375.29 (BBOO)

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 26th. In the last week, Panda Yield has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Panda Yield coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Panda Yield has a total market capitalization of $28,375.29 and approximately $3,254.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00054090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.00213907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00103193 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Panda Yield Coin Profile

BBOO is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Panda Yield Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Panda Yield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

