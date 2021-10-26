Parachute (PAR) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a market cap of $1.79 million and $244,387.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00042635 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000406 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000045 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,650,936 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

