Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Park National had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 32.11%.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $127.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Park National has a 12 month low of $87.81 and a 12 month high of $141.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 53.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Park National stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 58.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Park National were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

