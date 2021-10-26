Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 42.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 78,920 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $33,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.40.

Shares of PH traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $304.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,060. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.03 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.