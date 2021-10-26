Parkland (PKI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Parkland (TSE:PKI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Parkland to post earnings of C$0.57 per share for the quarter.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.23 billion.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$37.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.14. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$32.18 and a 12-month high of C$45.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$36.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Parkland’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 179.32%.

PKI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.45.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total transaction of C$394,394.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,484.48.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

