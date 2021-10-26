Patron Price Tops $0.0052 on Exchanges (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. During the last week, Patron has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Patron has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $5,748.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Patron coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00053430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.64 or 0.00212975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00103870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00011628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Patron

PAT is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

