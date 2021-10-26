Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. On average, analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 3.23. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $11.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTEN. Barclays increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,789 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $10,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

