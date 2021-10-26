Paxos Standard Trading 0% Lower This Week (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Paxos Standard coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $945.72 million and approximately $102.49 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.66 or 0.00091630 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00021056 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000042 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.