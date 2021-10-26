PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $476,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $4,023,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.92.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,761,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.81 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $273.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.21, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

