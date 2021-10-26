PBF Energy (PBF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. On average, analysts expect PBF Energy to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. PBF Energy has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PBF Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.15% of PBF Energy worth $21,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.