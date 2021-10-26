PBF Energy (PBF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.23). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 59.77% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. On average, analysts expect PBF Energy to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PBF stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. PBF Energy has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.
PBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of PBF Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.
About PBF Energy
PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.
Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup
Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.