PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $241,000 in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,996 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Cartesian Growth as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at about $9,660,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in Cartesian Growth in the second quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.81% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Growth stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. Cartesian Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

