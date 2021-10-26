PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New Investment in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units (OTCMKTS:FTVIU) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the second quarter worth $151,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the second quarter worth $202,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the second quarter worth $202,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the second quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units in the second quarter worth $505,000.

Shares of FTVIU stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Units has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98.

