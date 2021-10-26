PEAK6 Investments LLC Sells 10,152 Shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

PEAK6 Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,152 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vedanta by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vedanta by 538.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vedanta by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vedanta by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Vedanta in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vedanta alerts:

VEDL opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vedanta Limited has a 12-month low of $4.92 and a 12-month high of $20.14.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.992 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Vedanta Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.