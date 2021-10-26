PEAK6 Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

PEAK6 Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 85.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 55,394 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $463,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654,683 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NiSource by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,288,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,876,000 after buying an additional 3,038,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,592,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,141,512,000 after buying an additional 1,663,283 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,085,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. NiSource Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.02, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NI has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

