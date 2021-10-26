Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,438,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,383,000 after purchasing an additional 94,991 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,972,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,158 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,737,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,473,000 after purchasing an additional 868,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,223,000 after purchasing an additional 139,852 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 60.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,870,000 after purchasing an additional 385,427 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEB opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.81. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $11.68 and a 1-year high of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 106.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

PEB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

