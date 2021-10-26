Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WTB. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.03) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,687.50 ($48.18).

WTB stock opened at GBX 3,246 ($42.41) on Monday. Whitbread has a 52-week low of GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,237.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,221.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.55.

In other Whitbread news, insider Adam Crozier purchased 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,111 ($40.65) per share, for a total transaction of £200,037.30 ($261,350.01).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

