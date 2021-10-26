Peel Hunt Trims Darktrace (LON:DARK) Target Price to GBX 473

Darktrace (LON:DARK) had its price target trimmed by Peel Hunt from GBX 946 ($12.36) to GBX 473 ($6.18) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DARK has been the topic of several other reports. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on Darktrace from GBX 946 ($12.36) to GBX 473 ($6.18) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Darktrace from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of DARK stock opened at GBX 725.84 ($9.48) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.06 billion and a PE ratio of -34.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 740.14. Darktrace has a twelve month low of GBX 250 ($3.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,003 ($13.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

