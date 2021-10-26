PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Position Reduced by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 640,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,284 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $39,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 322,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,557,000 after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 109,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,952 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovarnum Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. now owns 83,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on PFSI. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $1,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $66.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.27.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $742.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.19 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 40.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.