Peony Price Up 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Peony has a total market cap of $20.69 million and $280,252.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00000782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Peony has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00043865 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 43,611,036 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

