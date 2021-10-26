Perceptive Advisors LLC Acquires 179,659 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 491,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,659 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $13,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 337.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,801,000 after purchasing an additional 350,935 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 5.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,153,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59,334 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 11.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 676,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,101,000 after purchasing an additional 71,755 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 136.9% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,366,000 after purchasing an additional 373,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HRMY traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $42.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,542. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 182.04 and a beta of -0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.68.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $787,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,120. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

