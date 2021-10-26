Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $793,000 Stock Position in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP)

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 164,721 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in PLx Pharma were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $16,931,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 947,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,073,000 after purchasing an additional 38,665 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,520,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in PLx Pharma by 56.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 414,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 148,724 shares during the period. Finally, Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth $2,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLXP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PLx Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BWS Financial began coverage on PLx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of PLx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

PLXP stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.77. 4,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 5.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94. PLx Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $21.50.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP).

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.