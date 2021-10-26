Perceptive Advisors LLC Purchases 1,163,931 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163,931 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.08% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals worth $31,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 960.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 47,641 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 96,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 32,507 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 35,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 16,999 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XENE stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XENE shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

