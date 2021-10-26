Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 150,000 Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC cut its position in Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.85% of Taysha Gene Therapies worth $6,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 57.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the second quarter worth about $283,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 49.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 28,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Taysha Gene Therapies by 160.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 196,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.05. 2,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,683. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $33.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.18 million and a P/E ratio of -4.69.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $198,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSHA shares. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

