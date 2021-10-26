Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close.
PERI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Perion Network from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.
PERI traded up $6.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.56. The company had a trading volume of 110,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,326. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $966.81 million, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $28.32.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Perion Network by 34.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Perion Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Perion Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
