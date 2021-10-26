Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close.

PERI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Perion Network from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

PERI traded up $6.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.56. The company had a trading volume of 110,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,326. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28. The company has a market cap of $966.81 million, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.01 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%. Research analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Perion Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Perion Network by 34.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Perion Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Perion Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

