Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) PT Raised to $35.00 at Oppenheimer

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PERI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded up $7.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.04. 145,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,326. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $28.32.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $109.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $4,983,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 37.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 28.0% during the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 76,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 16,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

