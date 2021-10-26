Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) PT Raised to $35.00 at Oppenheimer

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.51% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PERI. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Perion Network from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.
Shares of NASDAQ:PERI traded up $7.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.04. 145,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,326. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28. Perion Network has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $28.32.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $4,983,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 37.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 28.0% during the second quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 76,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 16,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.
About Perion Network
Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.
