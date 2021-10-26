PerkinElmer (PKI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect PerkinElmer to post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect PerkinElmer to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI stock opened at $177.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price target (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.50.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.