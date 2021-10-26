PermRock Royalty Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PRT)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of PRT stock opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.83 million, a PE ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.63.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 49.64% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter.

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

