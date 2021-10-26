PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. PetMed Express has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.94. The firm has a market cap of $569.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.54.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.
PETS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.
PetMed Express Company Profile
PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.
