PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 9.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $27.98 on Tuesday. PetMed Express has a 12 month low of $24.75 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.94. The firm has a market cap of $569.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PetMed Express stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.53% of PetMed Express worth $9,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PETS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

