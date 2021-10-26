Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 4 ($0.05) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 141.55% from the company’s previous close.

PDL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) price target on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON PDL opened at GBX 1.66 ($0.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £146.47 million and a P/E ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.59. Petra Diamonds has a 1 year low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 2.74 ($0.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.96, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

