Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Trading 57.1% Higher

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) traded up 57.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.22. 30,019,475 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,093% from the average session volume of 2,516,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.82.

Get Petroteq Energy alerts:

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Petroteq Energy Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Petroteq Energy, Inc engages in the development and implementation of oil processing and extraction technologies. It operates through the following segments: Oil Extraction and Processing and Mining Operations. The Oil Extraction and Processing Operations segment engages in commercial production and sale of hydrocarbon products.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.