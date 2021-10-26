Phala Network Market Capitalization Achieves $206.03 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 26th. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $206.03 million and $19.13 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001253 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00053300 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.76 or 0.00213013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00103918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

