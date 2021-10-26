Phoneum (PHT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18,335.00

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Phoneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $511,208.30 and approximately $18,335.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00051002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.01 or 0.00213251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00103418 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Phoneum

Phoneum is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,670,747,927 coins. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Phoneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

