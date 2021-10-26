Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.48 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) will announce $48.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Phreesia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.01 million and the highest is $49.30 million. Phreesia reported sales of $38.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year sales of $197.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $197.23 million to $198.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $240.94 million, with estimates ranging from $235.60 million to $244.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHR. Raymond James increased their target price on Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.10.

NYSE:PHR traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.94. 290,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,078. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.65. Phreesia has a 12 month low of $35.93 and a 12 month high of $81.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Phreesia news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 5,273 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $366,895.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Weintraub sold 8,236 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $577,590.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,722,327 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,908,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,484,000 after purchasing an additional 288,633 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 56.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,169 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 54.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,791 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 24.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,871,000 after acquiring an additional 414,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 0.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,579,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

