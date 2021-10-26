Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOC. Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 59.90, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.62%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

