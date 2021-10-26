Pi Financial Comments on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

FSM opened at $5.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.12. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $9.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 9,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fortuna Silver Mines by 38.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 7,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 781.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

