Pine Ridge Advisers LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pine Ridge Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 164.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,319,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,193,000 after buying an additional 429,492 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,954,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $114.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.92. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

