Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,265 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,320,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,417,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AT&T by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,682,572,000 after buying an additional 1,394,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.56.

T opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70. The stock has a market cap of $183.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

