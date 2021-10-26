Pinz Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,309,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,007,000 after purchasing an additional 774,411 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,997,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,921,000 after purchasing an additional 526,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 350,657 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 66.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 249,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

SVM has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvercorp Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

NYSEAMERICAN:SVM opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $776.21 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.94. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a one year low of $3.64 and a one year high of $8.55.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Silvercorp Metals Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

