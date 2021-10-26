Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $114,000 in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 296.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 47,588 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,648.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 663,299 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 3.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 358,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 12,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the first quarter worth $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of -14.54. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 47.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

In related news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 1,981 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $35,499.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $65,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,875 shares of company stock worth $2,430,809 over the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.