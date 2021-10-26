Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $115,000 in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the second quarter worth $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at $72,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Arcimoto by 581.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at $198,000. 23.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FUV stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.39. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.44 and a quick ratio of 6.47.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 698.71% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FUV. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Arcimoto in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc develops and manufactures electric vehicles to help the world shift to a transportation system. The firm’s vehicle products include Fun Utility Vehicle, Rapid Responder, Deliverator, Cameo and Arcimoto Roadster. The product Fun Utility Vehicle is for everyday consumer trips. The Rapid Responder is for emergency services and security.

