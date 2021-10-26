Pinz Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after purchasing an additional 696,893 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $184,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 21.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 594,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 103,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $2,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $662.19 million, a P/E ratio of 82.63 and a beta of 1.08. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CARA. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,035.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Charles Reilly sold 1,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $28,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,028 shares of company stock worth $536,998. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cara Therapeutics

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

