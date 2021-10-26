Pinz Capital Management LP Purchases 6,590 Shares of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)

Pinz Capital Management LP increased its position in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) by 119.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings in 180 Life Sciences were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATNF. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in 180 Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $1,689,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 180 Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $857,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in 180 Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in 180 Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in 180 Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors own 7.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on 180 Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ ATNF opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. 180 Life Sciences Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.00.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University.

