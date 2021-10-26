Pinz Capital Management LP Sells 800 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Pinz Capital Management LP lowered its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,001,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $923,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 15,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3,969.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $440,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $129,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,436 shares of company stock worth $2,492,296. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:COOP opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $44.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.11.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.73 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

