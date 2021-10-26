Pioneer Merger (NASDAQ:PACX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . 15,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 205,025 shares.The stock last traded at $9.99 and had previously closed at $9.94.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Pioneer Merger during the first quarter worth about $110,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. 61.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

