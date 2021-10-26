Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berry in a report released on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berry’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $99.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.27 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BRY. Zacks Investment Research cut Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Johnson Rice cut shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27. Berry has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $10.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Berry’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 271,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Berry by 50.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,135 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Berry by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,401,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,101 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Berry by 49,770.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,974 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,954 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Berry by 252.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

