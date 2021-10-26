Piper Sandler Lowers Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) to Neutral

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $59.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $68.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

ALLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.56.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.71. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.58.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.00%.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,446,104.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,879,833. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 62.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,479,000 after buying an additional 6,310,150 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at $4,653,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 346.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,678,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,077,000 after buying an additional 2,078,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,109,000 after buying an additional 1,760,190 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 35.5% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,472,000 after buying an additional 1,289,085 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.